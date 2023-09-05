How Susan Boyle Feels About Working For Simon Cowell

Susan Boyle's rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream" made her an instant superstar. Walking on to the "Britain Got Talent" audition stage in 2009, the singer was met with eye rolls — especially from notoriously harsh judge, Simon Cowell. "I was having a terrible, terrible day, and I remember saying, 'I really, really hope she's not gonna sing,' because there were so many bad singers that day and I thought, 'I just can't take another one,'" he remembered years later, per "America's Got Talent." He added, "She is the perfect example of never judge a book by its cover." According to Cowell, the music industry was based on physical appearance just as much as talent, especially in the 2000s. Boyle, a 47-year-old newcomer, didn't fit inside the box.

The aspiring singer didn't win the season, but she did go on to have a successful music career. Cowell signed Boyle on to his record label, SyCo, in 2009. Her debut album, aptly named "I Dreamed a Dream," sold millions of copies. Over the next decade, she and the record executive collaborated on seven studio albums. The self-proclaimed "cat lady" from Blackburn, Scotland, couldn't walk down the street without being recognized.

Despite Cowell's less-than-friendly reputation on air, Boyle has always spoken highly of the judge. "Simon is the biggest inspiration in my career. He's been my boss for almost 10 years, and I strive to make him proud," she told People in 2019. "He inspires me to continue and strive for perfection."