Tom Cruise Gave Glen Powell A Thrilling Christmas Gift After Shooting Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood's most prominent stars, with over four decades of experience under his belt. However, not only is Cruise famous for his talent and unwavering enthusiasm, he's also a renowned gift-giver. We're not talking about the occasional cashmere sweater or serving dish either — serious thoughtfulness goes into it when the A-lister is giving someone special a present.

When shooting wrapped on "Top Gun: Maverick," the actor gave his co-star, Glen Powell, a thrilling Christmas gift that effectively turned Powell into a pilot for real. Being generous with his presents is not out of the ordinary for Cruise, as he's very well known for putting quite an effort into making his friends happy. From skydiving lessons to shark diving, Cruise's favorite things to give are not material.

In addition to the action-packed experiences he enjoys gifting others, Cruise is also known for sending out his signature coconut cake each year to mark the Christmas holidays. As the adventurer Christopher McCandless once put it, happiness is only real when it's shared, and Cruise sure knows it.