How Jackie Sandler Felt About Her Husband Adam Kissing Drew Barrymore On Screen

When it comes to Hollywood marriages, Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie, probably have one of the strongest. In June 2023, Adam and Jackie Sandler celebrated 20 years as husband and wife. "Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life," the "Grown Ups" star wrote on his Instagram, posting a snapshot from their 2003 wedding day. Although the actor is typically tight-lipped about his relationship, he did share a few tips with AARP. "Jackie and I like spending time with each other. We try to make each other laugh, try to listen, try to include each other, try to support each other," he said, adding, "We try our best — that's all. And we don't ever think of not being together. We always talk about our future together." Whether they're collaborating on film sets or at home with their two daughters, Adam and Jackie are a team — she's even advised him on what projects to take on. If not for her, for instance, Adam Sandler wouldn't have starred in "Uncut Gems."

Meanwhile, Jackie told Entertainment Tonight that her husband is "extremely loyal." Although part of his job involves kissing his co-stars on screen, this doesn't seem to bother her. It also helps that she "loves the women [he works] with," according to one W Magazine interview. In fact, Jackie doesn't mind giving Adam a pep talk or two when it comes to his smooching scenes with Drew Barrymore.