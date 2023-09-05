The Bold And The Beautiful Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Welcomes Baby Boy No. 4

With the potential threat of the unpredictable Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) looming, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will soon likely have no choice but to high-tail it out of Los Angeles. "The Bold and the Beautiful" posted a teaser trailer on its official Instagram page depicting a confrontation between Sheila and Steffy, after which Steffy leaves us on a cliffhanger by telling her husband, Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), that she's made a "decision." This would be the perfect send-off for MacInnes Wood as she takes maternity leave for her fourth child.

In November 2021, the actor confirmed that she was expecting her third child, telling People: "I am excited to announce that I am pregnant with my third child, due this spring. Elan [Ruspoli] and I dreamed of having a large family as we are both only children and are over the moon that our dreams are coming true." Likewise, in April 2023, MacInnes Wood appeared on "The Talk" to discuss the 9,000th episode of "B&B," and surprised the hosts when she revealed, "I'm pregnant again."

The episode was taped on her birthday, and when they asked about a trip MacInnes Wood took to Las Vegas to celebrate, she admitted, "All I wanted for my birthday was just to eat and sleep. But let me tell you, when I'm not pregnant, I'm a good time." And on September 4, the happy mom took to Instagram to share that baby number four, Valor James Ruspoli, had entered our world on August 27.