All About The Bold And The Beautiful Star, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, in 1987, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood grew up far away from the Hollywood spotlight. But as a natural-born talent with a competitive work ethic, she was determined to find it. Once she turned 18, Wood decided to take her dreams seriously and moved to the bustling metropolitan city of Toronto in hopes of becoming an actor. There, she began studying acting at Ryerson University, Centre for the Arts, and the Armstrong Acting Studio.

Beginning to build her portfolio, Wood participated in smaller, Toronto-based projects, starring in a successful hair commercial and hosting a reality tv series. At 21, she decided to level up and took the bold leap of moving to Los Angeles, California. That same year, she was cast as Steffy Forrester.

For Wood, this was a dream come true. In an interview with Michael Fairman TV, the actress revealed, "I'm being real when I say I've watched this show growing up... When I was younger, whatever situation I was in my life at the time, 'B&B' was always a place that I could go back to watching. ... Now I can say that this is my home."