Fergie & Josh Duhamel's Son Axl Has Grown Up To Be A Perfect Mix Of The Stars

Fergie helped create the soundtrack to the early 2000s, singing hits like "My Humps" and "Let's Get It Started" alongside The Black Eyed Peas. Her ex-husband, Josh Duhamel, was rom-com royalty, headlining movies like "Win a Date with Tad Hamilton" and "When in Rome." The couple first connected in 2004 on the set of "Las Vegas" — but despite his romantic chops in front of the camera, Duhamel's real-life opening line was pretty awkward.

"I was walking out, and all of a sudden, [Fergie] was walking toward me," he remembered in an interview with People. "I was like, 'Oh boy.' She stopped. And this is so sad, but I said, in this desperate voice, 'You're hot!'" Still, the singer must have seen something special in Duhamel. They married in 2009, renewed their vows in 2010, and welcomed a baby boy, Axl, in 2013. Although the pair eventually called it quits in 2017, Fergie and Duhamel's relationship today is amicable, and the former it-couple is committed to giving their son a stable upbringing.

"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative [superhero] enthusiast. Happy 10th birthday punky!!!" Fergie wrote on Instagram in August 2023, sharing a series of snapshots. In one, Axl can be seen riding a mini Bat Mobile. In another, he's rocking a pair of shades and looking effortlessly cool like his mother. What's more, Axl already has a music credit under his belt — his voice can be heard in Fergie's song "Enchanté." Before we know it, he'll be headlining arena tours himself.