The Relatable Relationship Woe Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel Have

Sharing a car with your partner can have upsides, but one of the downsides — especially if you and your partner are vastly different heights — is that the driver's seat is never aligned quite right. Certain celebrity couples understand this struggle, such as Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel. Jonathan is about a foot taller than Deschanel, standing at nearly 6 feet, 5 inches to her 5 feet, 5 inches. He shared a video on Instagram to show the woes of driving in the car after Deschanel has.

In the video, Jonathan starts to step into the car but immediately gets stuck, due to how close the steering wheel is to the seat. He slides out of the car and onto the ground, falling onto his back after losing his grip on the car door. From his position on the ground, Jonathan groans and says, "Zooey." He captioned the video, "Who can relate?! Still love you @zooeydeschanel" with a heart emoji.

JD Scott, Jonathan's older brother, commented on the video: "I can 100% relate to this." Others said they wanted to see Zooey recreate the video showcasing the opposite problem.