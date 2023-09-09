Tragic Details About Billie Jean King

While Billie Jean King was finding success in her career, she was coming to terms with her sexuality. She had been married to her husband, Larry King, for several years before beginning a relationship with her personal assistant, Marilyn Barnett, in the early 1970s. This was a secret King kept until Barnett retaliated against her over their breakup about a decade later. In 1981, King was ultimately publicly outed by Barnett, which led to both professional and personal repercussions. She even lost all of her corporate endorsements which were likely a large source of her income.

Despite the fact that she was publicly outed for her interest in women, King seized this difficult time as an opportunity to open up about her identity. This was all in spite of the fact that American society was not largely supportive of LGBTQ+ communities at the time. Her lawyer advised her to deny that she was a lesbian, but King refused. In an interview with NBC News, King recalled of that time, "I said: 'I'm going to do it. I don't care. This is important to me to tell the truth.'"

Since her public outing, King has become an important voice in the LGBTQ+ community. She also told NBC News, "Unless somebody's ready, they shouldn't be outed ... You are going to make it, but the most important thing is, I think, is first you gotta feel safe, and you need to have allies with you."