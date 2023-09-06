The Most Heartbreaking Moments From King Charles In The Year Since The Queen's Death

King Charles hasn't had the easiest year since his mother's death in September 2022. Queen Elizabeth is said to have died from natural causes at the age of 96, and she was the longest-reigning British monarch in history. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," Charles said in a statement published on the royal family's official website. Charles, who lost his father, Prince Philip, a year earlier, was immediately thrust into the role that he'd been preparing for all of his life — he was the new king of England.

It's been a bit of a whirlwind for Charles, who mourned his mother's death while simultaneously stepping into her shoes. He went from taking part in his mother's funeral services to starting to prep for his coronation, which would take place eight months later. And although Charles may have familiarized himself with royal protocols and whatnot, nothing could have truly prepared him for the heartbreaking moments that he would experience over the next 12 months of his life.