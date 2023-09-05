What We Expect From Colton Little & Christopher Sean's Latest Days Of Our Lives Comeback

Wherever members of the Donovan and Black families team up on "Days of Our Lives," you know danger is lurking around the corner. Andrew Donovan (Colton Little) is the son of legendary ISA director, Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy), while Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) is the son of the equally legendary John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Put them together and you get a dynamic team! When the two reappeared in March, fans were less than thrilled, because much of their relationship had happened off-screen, and we had to listen to them talk about it rather than see it unfold.

However, in May we got more of their story, as Andrew had to fight against bad guys who'd captured him to use as a bargaining chip with Shane in order to have Dimitri Von Leuschner (Peter Porte), his villainous mother Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson), and auntie Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) freed from prison. Fortunately, Shane gave in to the demands and Andrew was freed just in time to go to Paul, whom he believed was in danger. Thankfully, Paul wasn't, and the two had a happy reunion. But now, with the death of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) weighing heavily on the citizens of Salem, there are more dangers prowling on the horizon that they're unaware of, and it might take Andrew and Paul's return to help the good guys sort things out.