The Stunning Transformation Of Elle King

Elle King was born with the kinds of industry connections many young entertainers would kill for. However, she always insisted on doing things her own way. While she now rules the country music charts, her road to success was a long one, and it all started with a conscious choice not to rely on her family connections to achieve success. "I really care about earning things myself," she told The Evening Standard. "I've played every empty bar, I played street corners until somebody heard me."

People certainly hear her now. King's album "Come Get Your Wife" spent six weeks on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, reaching #11. She's an awards show mainstay, a four-time Grammy nominee, and a performer who has ruled the airwaves with the likes of Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley. She even once sang "Great Balls of Fire" on a burning piano, bringing some Lady Gaga-esque flair to the CMAs.

Along the way, King has encountered personal and professional highs and lows that have brought her to rock bottom as much as they've brought her to the upper echelons of Nashville. Read on for a look at the stunning transformation of Elle King.