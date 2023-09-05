Ivanka Trump Hangs Ten After Dad's Arrests In New Surfing Video

What do you do when your dad makes history as the first president to be arrested after leaving office? Believe it or not, as far as Ivanka Trump is concerned, you hit the waves. In August, former president and current presidential hopeful Donald Trump was arrested for his part in attempting to overturn the results of the infamous 2020 presidential election. It's really no surprise that Ivanka has kept her lips sealed on the matter and steered clear of the public eye in the weeks that followed.

Three weeks after her last Instagram post and just shy of two weeks before Donald's now-famous mugshot started making the rounds, Ivanka took to social media to show the world what she's been up to behind the scenes, and suffice it to say, it's an interesting statement. Ivanka posted a photo followed by a video showing her wakeboarding behind a boat. It would seem that by showing herself enjoying some summertime activities she means to tell the world that she's relaxed and unbothered. More literally, she captioned the post with two "hang loose" emojis flanking a sun emoji, so she may be saying something more like "surf's up."