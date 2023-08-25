Body Language Expert Tells Us Donald Trump Came In With A Calculated Plan For His Mugshot

Former President Donald Trump has officially been booked and released after surrendering himself at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump faced his fourth indictment as the state arrested the former commander-in-chief on felony charges for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election results, according to NBC News. However, this was the first time Trump had his mugshot taken — and he used the unfortunate photo-op to his advantage.

After paying the $200,000 bond, Trump spoke to reporters upon his release, repeating his claims that these charges are "a travesty of justice" and that he "did nothing wrong," according to CNN. And, as Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E." told The List, Trump "continues to remain in control of his image and the narrative he wants to assert," especially as the 2024 presidential race heats up. "For example, there are no pictures or video of him walking in or out of the Georgia courthouse. Instead, you see his motorcade, and therefore he looks presidential. Also, when he spoke to the press after appearing in court, he was in front of his plane and SUV, again portraying an in image of importance and success. He came across like a president going to and from a formal event."

Ponce added that optics are important to the former president and that his message — both verbal and physical — conveys that he's not backing down. Even his mugshot demonstrates his defiance.