The Bold And The Beautiful's Famous Feuds: Brooke And Stephanie

As two of the longest-running characters on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have quite the complicated history between them. Their feud has been raging for decades, including, but not limited to: attempted murder, faked medical emergencies, and more than one cat-fight. Brooke has racked up quite the list of sins during her time on the soap, and Stephanie never hesitated to call her out on them.

Both Stephanie and Brooke appeared on the soap from the very beginning, when it premiered in 1987. Stephanie was married to Eric Forrester (John McCook), who was known for having a wandering eye; he became involved with Beth Logan (Robin Riker), one of his past flames in college. As the catalyst for her hatred of Brooke and the Logan family, Eric's affair with Beth sparked Stephanie's jealousy and prompted her to wander as well. Brooke and Stephanie's feud only grew from there.