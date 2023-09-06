General Hospital Star Chad Duell Becomes First-Time Dad As He Welcomes Baby Boy
Michael Corinthos has come a long way on "General Hospital," to say the very least. Over the years, he's been at odds with his father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), even attempting to take the mobster down. But now that Sonny's been arrested by the feds for allegedly violating the National Securities Act, Michael's changed his tune and realized that if Sonny's sent up the river, Port Charles will be thrown into chaos.
Similarly, actor Chad Duell, who's played the fan-favorite character since 2010, has changed and grown quite a bit over the years too. After being candid about his breakup with "The Young and the Restless" star Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra), Duell opened up about his personal growth with fans. On the May 7 episode of Benard's YouTube series, "State of Mind," Duell discussed his evolution, arguing that regardless of how many mistakes one may have made in the past, "The work is untangling that stuff and allowing it to change you for the better."
The soap star's impressive growth, and the work he's done on himself, is apparent as his partner, Luana Lucci, praised Duell for being a constant source of strength in her life on Instagram in August 2023. She was heavily pregnant at the time and confirmed that Duell was taking his daddy-to-be role very seriously. And now, things have come to fruition as the actor recently announced the birth of their son, Dawson.
Dawson was welcomed into the world by the actor's fans and colleagues
"General Hospital's" Chad Duell posted pictures of himself, Luana Lucci, and their newborn baby on Instagram, captioning it: "Welcome to the world lil Dawson. Been quite the journey ... can't wait to see the great man you become." The responses were joyous, with former castmate Brandon Barash (ex-Johnny Zacchara, Stefan DiMera "Days of Our Lives") responding, "So happy for you guys!! Welcome to the most fulfilling ride of your life."
Duell's onscreen mother, Laura Wright (Carly Spencer), excitedly wrote, "Ohhhhh!!!!!! Congratulations," while his onscreen sister, Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks), along with Duell's other castmates Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain) and Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte Cassadine) all sent along their heartfelt congratulations too. Several of his former "GH" co-stars also sent well wishes including Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jasper "Jax" Jacks), Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon Quartermaine), and Elena Tovar, who played Rosalie Martinez.
Many of Duell's followers loved the name Dawson and expressed their belief that he'd make a great father. Even fans from abroad chimed in, with one gushing, "Congratulations!!! We are so happy for you and Luana! Sending love and hugs from France." As fans welcomed Dawson into the world, one viewer summed up all the love: "Congratulations to you both!! A true blessing. You're gonna be the [best] parents ever!!!" Congratulations to Duell and Lucci!