General Hospital Star Chad Duell Becomes First-Time Dad As He Welcomes Baby Boy

Michael Corinthos has come a long way on "General Hospital," to say the very least. Over the years, he's been at odds with his father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), even attempting to take the mobster down. But now that Sonny's been arrested by the feds for allegedly violating the National Securities Act, Michael's changed his tune and realized that if Sonny's sent up the river, Port Charles will be thrown into chaos.

Similarly, actor Chad Duell, who's played the fan-favorite character since 2010, has changed and grown quite a bit over the years too. After being candid about his breakup with "The Young and the Restless" star Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra), Duell opened up about his personal growth with fans. On the May 7 episode of Benard's YouTube series, "State of Mind," Duell discussed his evolution, arguing that regardless of how many mistakes one may have made in the past, "The work is untangling that stuff and allowing it to change you for the better."

The soap star's impressive growth, and the work he's done on himself, is apparent as his partner, Luana Lucci, praised Duell for being a constant source of strength in her life on Instagram in August 2023. She was heavily pregnant at the time and confirmed that Duell was taking his daddy-to-be role very seriously. And now, things have come to fruition as the actor recently announced the birth of their son, Dawson.