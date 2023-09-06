It's Nearly Impossible To Watch TLC's Tribute To Whitney Thore's Late Mom Babs Without Crying

The heartbreaking death of Whitney Way Thore's mom, Babs Thore, which occurred in 2022, is heavily featured in Season 11 of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life." It began airing on September 5, 2023, and that same day, TLC and Whitney posted a tribute video to Babs on Instagram. The clip is captioned: "To the 'Bab-ulous' wife, mother, and friend" and teased that the season includes "a heartfelt tribute to Barbara 'Babs' Thore."

The sweet tribute starts with, "In Loving Memory of Babs Thore" and compiles some of her most memorable moments from "My Big Fat Fabulous Life." One clip features Whitney snapping glamor shots of Babs and telling her to, "Smize, smile with your eyes! Work, work!" Other clips show Whitney and Babs having fun at the swimming pool and trying on wigs together.

The video even showcases old photos of Babs, including with her husband, Glenn Thore, at their wedding. At one point, Babs says, "The secret to 39 years of marriage is to love each other." A lovely mother-daughter moment at the end of the video shows Whitney and Babs lying in bed together. Whitney, visibly emotional, says, "You're the best mommy." Babs replies, "I know. You're the best daughter."