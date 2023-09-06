Arianne Zucker Seemingly Spills The Beans On Days Of Our Lives Axing Talia

When Talia Hunter (Aketra Sevillian) first arrived in Salem on "Days of Our Lives," back in March, fans were intrigued by this young woman whose motivations were murky at best. Under orders from her then-boyfriend Colin Bedford (Jasper Newman), she made life a living hell for Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowen) and her family and has regretted it ever since. Talia is Detective Jada Hunter's (Elia Cantu) sister and she was a doctor who became a baker for some unknown reason.

There was a lot of mystery to her character, and now we may never get the answers to what Talia's actual background and motives really were. On August 28, 2023, Sevillian posted a series of videos on Instagram that showed her clearly enjoying life, with the caption, "Lately." But what caught our attention wasn't the video so much as a response that was posted. Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker) wrote, "Why you are still not on our show is beyond me!!!"

She tellingly added, "You are a beautiful light! To bigger and better!" Fans were caught completely off guard, as there has been no official word from the show about Sevillian exiting. While most of the responses showed the fans' love for her and Talia, actor and model Zoë Taylor-Crane posted the equally cryptic, "You are just the cutest. Miss you and your sweet vibe on set!" So it would appear that Sevillian is out as Talia, but if this is true, what happened?