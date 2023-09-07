How Kody Brown's Estranged Wives Feel About Their Kids Entering Polygamous Marriages

While polygamy is not a requirement of the Mormon fundamentalist faith (it was renounced in 1890), plenty of its members practice it to this day. For them, plural marriage is closely related to their beliefs and, by extension, to God, which is why it's still around in the community. One of the most popular contemporary polygamists is undoubtedly Kody Brown, who went public with his lifestyle on TLC's "Sister Wives."

But more than a decade since the show's debut, he might no longer believe in sharing as much as he used to. Two of Kody's estranged wives, Christine and Janelle Brown, are on the same page, at least when it comes to their children. Despite living in a plural family for years, the former sister wives don't think any of the Brown kids will continue the plural custom in their own relationships.

According to ET, Christine grew up in a polygamous family, while Janelle was intrigued by the concept later in life. They both wanted a big family and the experience of having sister wives, but their reality turned out somewhat different than what they expected. Both women ultimately left Kody less than a year apart and have opened up to new possibilities in life, with polygamy not necessarily being one of them.