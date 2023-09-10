The Time The Young And The Restless' Adam Kidnapped Faith

Most fans of "The Young and the Restless" know that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is one of the most controversial characters on the soap. Despite his misdeeds and questionable motivations, Adam continues to be the underdog of the Newman family, with loyal fans supporting him and rooting for his happiness. However, one of the more contentious storylines that Adam has been a part of was the time he kidnapped Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster).

The kidnapping occurred when Faith was a baby, but she learned the full story regarding the incident as a teenager, only after Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) published Alyssa Montalvo's (Maria DiDomenico) exposé that included all of Adam's crimes. Faith was self-conscious about the story getting out, and it sparked a new wave of bullying from people online.

The actual kidnapping took place in 2009, right after Faith was born. Since she was too young to remember what happened firsthand, having the story published and seeing people rehashing it for all the world to witness was sure to cause some distress for the already-troubled teen.