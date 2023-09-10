The Time The Young And The Restless' Adam Kidnapped Faith
Most fans of "The Young and the Restless" know that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is one of the most controversial characters on the soap. Despite his misdeeds and questionable motivations, Adam continues to be the underdog of the Newman family, with loyal fans supporting him and rooting for his happiness. However, one of the more contentious storylines that Adam has been a part of was the time he kidnapped Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster).
The kidnapping occurred when Faith was a baby, but she learned the full story regarding the incident as a teenager, only after Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) published Alyssa Montalvo's (Maria DiDomenico) exposé that included all of Adam's crimes. Faith was self-conscious about the story getting out, and it sparked a new wave of bullying from people online.
The actual kidnapping took place in 2009, right after Faith was born. Since she was too young to remember what happened firsthand, having the story published and seeing people rehashing it for all the world to witness was sure to cause some distress for the already-troubled teen.
Adam stole Sharon's baby
Back in 2009, both Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Sharon Collins Newman (Sharon Case) were pregnant. Sadly, Ashley ended up miscarrying her child after an accident where she fell down the stairs. However, Adam Newman (then Michael Muhney) lied to Ashley and managed to convince her, in her grief-stricken state, that she was still pregnant. Ashley was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for her mental health, and Sharon was admitted to the same hospital due to her mysterious blackouts. Thankfully for Adam, this worked out in his favor.
When Sharon went into labor and gave birth to her daughter while in the hospital, Adam forced the doctor to tell Sharon that her baby had died after being born. As the doctor unwillingly complied, Adam drugged Ashley and stole Sharon's daughter, giving her to Ashley when she woke up. Adam claimed that the child was Ashley's, and she believed him. Feeling guilty about what he had done, Adam started dating Sharon to make up for the supposed loss he had caused her.
Sharon Newman eventually got Faith back
Adam Newman's plan started to fall apart when Sharon Collins Newman's house burned down and she moved in with Ashley Abbott and Faith Newman. Sharon started to feel connected to Faith and developed a strong relationship with her. Soon, she started to recall that her baby hadn't died after she gave birth; Sharon became convinced that her daughter was still alive. Eventually, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) discovered a letter from the doctor who had delivered Sharon's baby revealing the whole truth about Adam's deception.
A DNA test was done, and it proved that Faith was Sharon's daughter. Ashley reluctantly gave her up, but that wasn't the end of the story. After Ashley returned Faith to Sharon, Adam then kidnapped Faith and lied to everyone, claiming she was dead. As a last-ditch effort to draw out the deception for a better resolution, the plot didn't work in Adam's favor.
Eventually, Nick found Faith and reunited her with Sharon. Adam's reputation took a hit after the kidnapping, but over time he's tried to redeem himself. Who knows what's in store for one of the most unpredictable members of the Newman family?