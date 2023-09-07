Expert Tells Us How King Charles' Body Language Has Changed Since The Queen's Death

It's difficult to believe it's already been a year since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, especially since so much has happened in the royal family in these brief 12 months. Between the release of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," the jewel-studded coronation of King Charles III, and drama surrounding Prince Andrew's fall from grace, it's been a wild year for royal watchers. That said, no one in the royal family has likely experienced more change in the wake of the Queen's passing than Charles himself.

King Charles waited longer than any previous British monarch to take the throne, making him the oldest person to ever ascend the throne of England. As such, he lived the majority of his life as Prince Charles, a role that he grew ever more comfortable embodying as the years passed. In fact, that was his identity for 73 years. And while he had been groomed and prepared all his life to become King, changing jobs at 73 is bound to be a challenge, no matter who you are.

We spoke with Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of the book "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," to learn how King Charles' shifting body language can give us insight into how he has changed since his mother's death and his own ascension to the role of king.