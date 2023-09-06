Jen Lilley Addresses Her Days Of Our Lives Recast: 'Be Kind' To Next Theresa
Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) has returned to "Days of Our Lives," and not only was she disappointed that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) didn't want to pick up where their relationship left off, she was also shocked to learn that Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) was engaged to Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) on the September 5 episode! While Theresa will be in Salem for a while, it's too bad Lilley won't. In a bombshell interview, Jen Lilley explained to Soaps that, shortly after returning to the show, she was told that she was going to suddenly be replaced.
But Lilley has taken it in stride and continued to promote her brief appearances on the sudser. On September 5, she posted a few screenshots from the episode where she reconnects with Brady on Instagram, and one of them is of her and Martsolf both looking offscreen. She hilariously noted, "Ha! I'm cracking up because I saw this first press photo and had to confirm with @ericmartsolf that this was us between takes quickly judging and absorbing some redirection we didn't seem to agree with. I think it was something like, just remember they don't like each other that much. Swipe. So happy to share the screen again with this powerhouse actor for a dozen or so #Days episodes. You're a treasure sir!" And the caring actress also had some important words for her fans.
Jen Lilley is a classy lady
Included in the photos in Jen Lilley's Instagram post were a screenshot of Theresa Donovan and Brady Black kissing, a shot of Theresa and Xander Cook talking, and a hysterical screenshot of her text conversation with Martsolf in which she confirmed with him that the first photo wasn't a scene from their episode, but rather them taking direction. Her caption continued, "And I had to throw in a screen cap of me and my buddy @paultelfer because I distinctly remember us not making eye contact in fear we'd burst out laughing at the horrible things our characters say to each other." In Lilley's interview with Soaps, she wouldn't mention who her recast was going to be, except that she knew her personally. Based on Internet chatter, our hunch is that it's Emily O'Brien, who currently plays Gwen Rizczech.
Ever the sweetheart and knowing how harsh soap opera fans can be over recasts, Lilley continued her Instagram thought saying, "Excited for all my #DOOL episodes this week and very happy for the lady taking over the role of Theresa. Be kind to her. She's a stellar performer and being a recast is super hard. We're all family and I got nothing but love for all my @dayspeacock people."
Lilley is clearly a class act, and it's been nice seeing her return, even if it's not going to last.