Jen Lilley Addresses Her Days Of Our Lives Recast: 'Be Kind' To Next Theresa

Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) has returned to "Days of Our Lives," and not only was she disappointed that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) didn't want to pick up where their relationship left off, she was also shocked to learn that Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) was engaged to Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) on the September 5 episode! While Theresa will be in Salem for a while, it's too bad Lilley won't. In a bombshell interview, Jen Lilley explained to Soaps that, shortly after returning to the show, she was told that she was going to suddenly be replaced.

But Lilley has taken it in stride and continued to promote her brief appearances on the sudser. On September 5, she posted a few screenshots from the episode where she reconnects with Brady on Instagram, and one of them is of her and Martsolf both looking offscreen. She hilariously noted, "Ha! I'm cracking up because I saw this first press photo and had to confirm with @ericmartsolf that this was us between takes quickly judging and absorbing some redirection we didn't seem to agree with. I think it was something like, just remember they don't like each other that much. Swipe. So happy to share the screen again with this powerhouse actor for a dozen or so #Days episodes. You're a treasure sir!" And the caring actress also had some important words for her fans.