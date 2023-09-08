What Merritt Patterson Did Before Becoming A Hallmark Star

Since debuting on the channel in 2017, Merritt Patterson has appeared in almost a dozen Hallmark flicks, playing the part of the royally lovestruck American and the unsuspecting career woman in movies such as "A Royal Winter" and "The Gingerbread Miracle." Starring alongside leading Hallmark men such as Andrew Walker and Luke MacFarlane, the Canadian has become quite the recognizable face on the family-friendly channel.

While Hallmark fans may know the star from her growing list of rom-com and holiday movie credits, the actor actually has a notable number of roles that predate her feel-good fame. According to an interview with Celebrity Haute Spot, Patterson actually set out in pursuit of a modeling career, but her focus soon shifted to acting when she had trouble landing a representative.

Her early acting credits include brief series appearances, made-for-TV movie roles, and recurring parts in noteworthy television series. For fans of Merritt Patterson, here's a look at what the Hallmark star did before debuting on the heartwarming channel.