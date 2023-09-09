Adam Sandler's Daughters Have Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

Adam Sandler is a father to two daughters: Sadie Sandler, born in 2006, and Sunny Sandler, born in 2008. Many fans are just now noticing the rising Hollywood stars, thanks to their Netflix breakout in "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah." However, Sadie and Sunny have already amassed 20 credits in films alongside both their father, Adam Sandler, and mother, Jackie Sandler. Now, fans can't help but notice how the little girls from "Grown Ups" have, indeed, grown up.

Outside of their on-screen cameos, the Sandlers have kept their daughters relatively out of the public eye. Now, the teens are entering their own stardom and look beautiful while doing so. However, the public is only getting a glimpse at the girls beyond the screen: Sadie and Sunny didn't do any major press for the film, nor do they have social media accounts (that the public knows of, as of this writing). But as Sadie and Sunny begin to pursue their acting careers, it's no surprise that their dad is with them every step of the way. Playing their on-screen father, Sandler's passion for family affairs shines through in the film. "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" has now become his highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes.