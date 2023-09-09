How Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh's Style Has Changed Over The Years

Some royals, like Princess Catherine, frequently make best-dressed lists, and are well-known for their impeccable sense of style. Catherine hit the ground running when it came to finding her own look, but others, like Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, don't have it that easy. The duchess had a far more complex fashion journey, going from high-powered PR executive to wife of Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son, Prince Edward.

The pair first started dating in 1987,and Sophie was working at Capitol Radio in London. It was a royal love story for the modern age, even if it did take Edward many years to put a ring on it. At the time, the future duchess looked every inch the young businesswoman and had yet to find her own sense of royal style. In fact, Sophie didn't find her personal aesthetic until much later in their relationship.

Choosing outfits can be tricky no matter who you are, but when you're hyperaware that thousands (sometimes millions) of people are going to pass judgment on your ensembles, it must be more than a little daunting. While it may have taken Sophie a little longer than most to nail down her aesthetic, her style evolution – from '90s gal about town to Duchess of Chic – is something to behold.