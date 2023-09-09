The Embarrassing Moment Carmen Electra Had During Her Baywatch Audition

Even if you've never personally watched "Baywatch," you're probably familiar with the iconic red swimsuits that have become synonymous with the show's lifeguards. While the male cast members only donned a pair of red trunks, the female stars wore a more revealing costume. While it wasn't as tiny as today's barely-there bikinis, it still had super high-cut hips and a décolletage-baring neckline.

We can think of many embarrassing situations that could happen with a swimsuit like this, especially on camera. But Carmen Electra's mortifying moment was pretty unexpected.

The stunning actor and model was 25 when she tried out for the show and was approaching the peak of her career. By this point, the former singer had appeared in a nude shoot for Playboy, so she wasn't a stranger to baring it all on camera. The only difference between her modeling shoot and her "Baywatch" audition is that she was prepared for the former. During the latter, Electra didn't realize she would be trying out in the signature suit — yikes!