Baywatch Star Nicole Eggert Struggled With Her Body Image During The Series

The cast of "Baywatch" epitomized steamy, effortless confidence with their tight red swimsuits, sun-bleached blonde hair, and slo-mo action scenes — but not everyone in the cast felt as comfortable as they appeared on screen. For Summer Quinn actress Nicole Eggert, body image issues were at the forefront of her mind during her time with the beachfront series.

Eggert shared her "Baywatch" experience in an interview as part of the "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" series, revealing how she felt like she came up short compared to her buxom co-star, Pamela Anderson, and why she made the choice to leave after the Season 2. "I had worked really hard to have a legit career, and I really didn't like the way that "Baywatch" was taking my reputation," Eggert said in the interview.

The "Charles in Charge" actress said she originally signed on to do the series under the impression that it would be a teen-centered show akin to "Beverly Hills, 90210." Once she realized the hyper-sexualized nature of the series, she started looking for ways out.