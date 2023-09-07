Donald Trump Wants To Debate Meghan Markle (Yes, Really)
There are quite a few passengers on the Meghan Markle hate train, and now there's one more infamous figure who's ready to count himself part of that list.
Donald Trump is known for his combative nature, over-the-top personality, and vengeful responses toward anyone who speaks out against him or his friends. Now it looks like the GOP presidential candidate is ready to go on the attack again. This time, his target is the Duchess of Sussex.
During an interview with conservative personality Hugh Hewitt, Donald Trump made it clear that he's not a fan of Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. He specifically called Meghan out for "how she dealt" with Queen Elizabeth before the monarch's tragic passing. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it known that they're done living like royalty. Per Time, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their positions as working royals in 2020, throwing the royal family in disarray. Since then, the couple has continued to distance themselves from Harry's side of the family. Trump's been watching it all go down, and he's not happy. For this reason, Trump says he would "love" to debate Meghan.
Meghan's behavior towards the Queen has Trump riled up
It's hard to imagine the boisterous politician and the former actor running in the same circles. It's even harder to imagine the two standing behind podiums, taking pointed jabs at one another. But Donald Trump believes that Meghan Markle caused trouble for someone he considered a good friend, and that was enough for him to extend an offer to the Duchess of Sussex to debate him.
Trump cites his close relationship with Queen Elizabeth as one of the reasons for his ongoing beef with the duchess. "I didn't like the way she dealt with the Queen," Trump said during the "Recount" podcast with Hugh Hewitt. "I became very friendly with the Queen. She was an incredible woman." He went on to say that Harry and Meghan treated the Queen with "great disrespect," and he disliked the idea of them receiving U.S. security upon their move to the States.
When Hewitt asked if Trump would like to debate Meghan, his answer was an emphatic yes. "Let's set it up. Let's go do something. I'd love to debate her. I would love it," the GOP candidate challenged. Of course, Trump couldn't let the moment go by without throwing a little shade at President Joe Biden, too. "At 95, [Queen Elizabeth] was so sharp. She was 100%. When you watch Biden, you say this is a different planet," he quipped.