Donald Trump Wants To Debate Meghan Markle (Yes, Really)

There are quite a few passengers on the Meghan Markle hate train, and now there's one more infamous figure who's ready to count himself part of that list.

Donald Trump is known for his combative nature, over-the-top personality, and vengeful responses toward anyone who speaks out against him or his friends. Now it looks like the GOP presidential candidate is ready to go on the attack again. This time, his target is the Duchess of Sussex.

During an interview with conservative personality Hugh Hewitt, Donald Trump made it clear that he's not a fan of Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. He specifically called Meghan out for "how she dealt" with Queen Elizabeth before the monarch's tragic passing. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it known that they're done living like royalty. Per Time, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their positions as working royals in 2020, throwing the royal family in disarray. Since then, the couple has continued to distance themselves from Harry's side of the family. Trump's been watching it all go down, and he's not happy. For this reason, Trump says he would "love" to debate Meghan.