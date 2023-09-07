Hallmark Star Tyler Hynes' Grateful Message To Fans Is Warming Our Hearts

Tyler Hynes is known as a veritable Hallmark heartthrob, garnering a dedicated fanbase through made-for-TV movies such as "Roadhouse Romance," "It Was Always You," and "Three Wise Men and a Baby." Though he's made quite the impression on our TV screens, the simply stylish actor is also quick to bond with fans and shout them out in interviews.

As he gushed to Us Weekly, "I can't tell you enough about the human beings who watch these movies and how kind, lovely, wholesome and earnest and authentic they are." Hynes is pretty active on Instagram too, sharing glimpses into his personal life, promoting upcoming projects, and consistently professing his love for his followers.

Even so, the Hallmark star appeared to take a brief break from the platform during August 2023, posting twice at the beginning of the month before going silent. Of course, Hynes' first post after this short hiatus was a message of gratitude to his adoring fans. Given all the love Hynes has shown to Hallmark viewers in the past, this doesn't come as a surprise, but it continues to warm our hearts regardless.