Everything We Know About Cicely Tyson's Daughter, Joan Tyson

Actor Cicely Tyson had an illustrious career that spanned decades, with countless beloved films under her belt, including "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," "The Help," and "Madea's Family Reunion," to name a few. Tyson maintained a close friendship with Tyler Perry, who looked at her as a grandmother. He made sure to cast her in several films throughout his career, ensuring that she'd be taken care of financially. Sadly, the Emmy Award winner passed away in January 2021 at age 96, just days after the release of her bestselling memoir, "Just As I Am." One of the most stunning disclosures in the book was that Tyson had a daughter named Joan Tyson.

Throughout her career, Tyson never spoke of her child. It was not until her book documenting her life was released that many fans learned of Joan's existence. Now, people are curious to know more about the woman who has seemingly never been photographed publicly with her mother. After Tyson's death, her daughter did not speak to the media, and it's unknown where she may be residing or whether or not she has children of her own. Still, the few details that Tyson wrote about Joan have shined a light on just how much the star adored her only child.