Melissa Joan Hart And Will Friedle Had A Teen Romance We Never Knew About

When Melissa Joan Hart joined "Pod Meets World" alongside Will Friedle and his co-hosts, Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong, she jokingly recounted how she had a massive crush on Friedle in her younger years. "He was, like, my heartthrob. All my books said 'I heart Will' when I was, like, 14," Hart shared, later adding that she'd recently discovered an old notebook that had Friedle's name scribbled on it. He also chimed in, reminiscing on Hart's arcade 14th or 15th birthday party, which was their official first date.

"Remember we went to some place where it was those big tanks you could drive or shoot the tennis balls at the other? ... We were making googly eyes at each other. And by the end of the night, we were 'dating,'" Friedle shared. Neither could remember if they actually shared a kiss, but they did remember speaking on the phone several times after the party.

It's unclear how their courtship ended, but years later Hart stumbled across her former crush at a gathering and asked if he remembered her. Even with quite a bit of time passing, Friedle couldn't forget his old pal. Friedle was certainly not the only teen idol that Hart dated. During a February episode of "Hey Dude... The 90s Called," Hart revealed that she had short-lived flings with "Fifteen" actor Chris "Corky Martin" Williams and Ryan Reynolds, who also starred in the Nickelodeon series.