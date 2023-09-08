How Prince William Has Stepped Up In The Year Since The Queen's Death

William, Prince of Wales has expanded his philanthropic work since the queen died. One major new initiative is Homewards — launched along with The Royal Foundation in 2023, it aims to eradicate homelessness in five years, making it something that's "rare, brief, and unrepeated." Homewards works with local organizations, and it provides funding of up to £500,000 to take on the issue from a variety of angles. One of those angles is to build new housing, and it could even be on royal land. William said he's looking into what it would take to build public housing on part of the massive Duchy of Cornwall estate, which he took control of when his father became king, and to be able to scale it sustainably.

This has long been a cause near and dear to William's heart. Princess Diana took him to visit charities helping the homeless when he was little. One of those was The Passage in London, of which he is now a patron. At a 2023 visit to the charity as they opened two new residential facilities, William spoke about what he's learned from coming there for so long. "The work that I have seen first-hand over many years is the reason I know that ending homelessness must be thought of as more than simply a wishful aspiration. Instead, it should be viewed as an achievable goal, one that working together we can and must accomplish," he said, according to People.