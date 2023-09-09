12 Times Prince Edward's Body Language Said It All

As royal watchers know, Prince Edward and King Charles III were reportedly at an impasse following their father's April 2021 death — and it all came down to the Duke of Edinburgh title. The dukedom belonged to their late father Prince Philip who, along with their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, promised it to Edward. However, as the oldest and heir to the throne at the time, Charles automatically inherited the title. "It is up to him what happens to the title," a source explained to the Daily Mail in July 2021. Apparently, Charles decided against conferring it to Edward — at least for a while.

As this squabble played out in real-time, albeit behind the scenes, Edward's body language changed, as evidenced by his demeanor at an event for the Duke of Edinburgh's Award program in summer 2021. "After the rumors of rifts between Charles and Edward over the awarding of the Duke of Edinburgh title there does appear to be a small shift in the body language dynamics of Sophie and Edward here as they pay a visit to honor the memory of the late duke," James told Express, adding that the prince was already spearheading the dukedom's responsibilities. "We have no idea how crushing the latest news of his father's title might have been, but Edward's body language here shows signs of a desire to look more confident and dominant or authoritative than usual," she added.

Thankfully for Edward, his oldest brother finally bestowed him the title in March 2023.