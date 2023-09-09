12 Times Prince Edward's Body Language Said It All
Of all the high-profile members of the royal family, Prince Edward occupies a less scrutinized place. The youngest brother of King Charles III, Edward is distant from the throne and has seemed to navigate his life with that in mind. He pursued a career in the film industry, served in the Royal Marines, and worked for a stint at Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group theater company — unlike his famous oldest brother, Edward has had multiple opportunities to march to the beat of his own drum.
However, Edward's status within the royal family has risen, in part because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited from royal life. Amid their absence, Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, stepped up to the plate and quickly became celebrated senior royals. As a duo, Edward and Sophie are unified and essentially drama-free — a refreshing cleanser for the public. For the most part, the couple lets their service to the Crown do the talking, keeping a tight lid on their personal opinions. However, even Edward can't always hide his true thoughts, thanks to his body language.
The prince's 'cheeky gesture' showed his silly side
Unlike his siblings, Prince Edward hasn't gotten divorced. His marriage to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has survived the royal rota press coverage, the pressures of a high-profile life, parenthood, loss, and more.
The couple's 1999 wedding provided clues that this union would last. Unlike the pomp and circumstance of traditional royal weddings, Edward and Sophie's nuptials cast aside many customs — like hat-wearing — aside, and Edward even gave his bride a wink as she walked up the aisle.
Body language expert Judi James told Express that the wink "was a slightly cheeky gesture of reassurance and admiration or approval that looks as though it also doubled as a way of relaxing her nerves." James added that Edward was likely trying to "show the lighter, more playful side of the royal family" with his wink, noting that only a prince who had a "much lower and even slightly diffident profile" could get away with such a thing. We certainly can't imagine King Charles III ever winking at Princess Diana when she walked down the aisle.
Prince Edward demonstrated 'total marital harmony' with Sophie
Prince Edward's body language while attending the 2022 Ceremony of the Keys spoke to the dedication and love he has for his wife. According to body language expert Adrianne Carter, Edward's posture proved that he and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, are "in total marital harmony."
"Their body language often mirrors each other," Carter told Express. "Mirroring, also known as mimicking, is a nonverbal technique in which a person imitates another person's body language, vocal qualities, or attitude. It is usually done subconsciously and can convey interest or even attraction and, in this case, tells us that all is well with their relationship."
Carter noted that Edward's body language around Sophie is not a PR; instead, it is genuine. "Sophie appears to be the more confident of the two, and Edward will often let her take the conversational lead and join in, while he is always ready and listening for when he can add something," she said. This is the couple working well together and playing to their individual strengths."
The prince's body language shifted as the Duke of Edinburgh title was in play
As royal watchers know, Prince Edward and King Charles III were reportedly at an impasse following their father's April 2021 death — and it all came down to the Duke of Edinburgh title. The dukedom belonged to their late father Prince Philip who, along with their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, promised it to Edward. However, as the oldest and heir to the throne at the time, Charles automatically inherited the title. "It is up to him what happens to the title," a source explained to the Daily Mail in July 2021. Apparently, Charles decided against conferring it to Edward — at least for a while.
As this squabble played out in real-time, albeit behind the scenes, Edward's body language changed, as evidenced by his demeanor at an event for the Duke of Edinburgh's Award program in summer 2021. "After the rumors of rifts between Charles and Edward over the awarding of the Duke of Edinburgh title there does appear to be a small shift in the body language dynamics of Sophie and Edward here as they pay a visit to honor the memory of the late duke," James told Express, adding that the prince was already spearheading the dukedom's responsibilities. "We have no idea how crushing the latest news of his father's title might have been, but Edward's body language here shows signs of a desire to look more confident and dominant or authoritative than usual," she added.
Thankfully for Edward, his oldest brother finally bestowed him the title in March 2023.
Edward's body language during the queen's funeral was heartbreaking
The world mourned alongside the royal family when Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022. As expert Judi James observed for The U.S. Sun: "The queen's youngest son and his wife Sophie appeared to be the most tearful of all the mourners during the service." She continued, explaining, "Edward [spent] a long time unfolding a very large white hankie to blow his nose and wipe his face."
Body language expert Louise Mahler noticed similar signs of grief coming from the Duke of Edinburgh. As she told Courier Mail, "Edward early on was seen to draw a huge white hanky and wipe the tears from his eyes repeatedly.
In an endearing moment between the couple during the funeral, Sophie handed her husband a tissue. Edward proceeded to blow his nose and give the hanky to his wife, who then placed it in her handbag. Now that's love.
Not even the pandemic could dampen Edward's enthusiasm for his work
Like all senior royals, Prince Edward champions different causes that are important to him — and Edward didn't let the pandemic stop him from speaking to organizations like the Orpheus Centre. His body language — even via Zoom — spoke to his enthusiasm for the job. Analyzing his posture and facial gestures for Express, expert Judi James pointed out that the prince was "throwing himself into his cause" with a profound sense of "enthusiasm and even some excitement." Not even the small Zoom window could hide his passion for the job.
"Speaking to people from the arts, sport, and education, [Edward] in an upright pose, wearing a beaming smile that makes him look more like a student himself than a mature royal," James pointed out. "Edward's smile is slightly lopsided, drawn up more at the right side than the left, but it looks totally congruent, raising his cheeks and rounding them into the 'apple' shape that signals a genuine smile."
James noted that Edward was a little camera shy at times, but he overcame any hesitation. "His eye expression looks almost mischievous, with the right brow raised higher than the left, plus a piercing eye gaze to camera that suggests he is fully engaged in the topic," she added.
Prince Edward's shy but loving demeanor was evident at the Chelsea Flower Show
Analyzing Prince Edward and Sophie's attendance at the queen's Green Canopy Garden as part of the Chelsea Flower Show in 2021, body language expert Judi James confirmed to Express that the couple balances professional dedication with a touch of friendly banter, even when in the public eye. Their presence at the flower show was a perfect example of how they allow the other to shine.
"Edward used to be quite the performer with a career in the theater planned but as a more mature man he seems to be rather shy and happy to have Sophie provide the encouragement and confidence-boosting when the cameras [are] around," she explained, before adding that Sophie embodies a "gently maternal and watchful" energy when around Edward. The two even took to "eye-gazing and eye-smiling" to connect with each other at the event — even after all their years of marriage.
Prince Edward played 'peace-maker' with Harry and Meghan on two separate occasions
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, the world scrutinized the couple's every interaction with other members of the firm even more closely. Stepping out for their last appearance at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 of that same year, the duo walked hand in hand into the historic church and interacted with their family members ... to an extent. Of all the firm's members, Prince Edward was the only one to exchange pleasantries with the couple.
"During the hugely awkward and painful Commonwealth Service that was Harry and Meghan's last public appearance before they quit the U.K., Edward and Sophie seemed to have been enlisted to act as ice-breakers and air-bags between the Sussexes and the Cambridges," body language expert Judi James told Express. However, that changed after the couple's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry's memoir "Spare," and the couple's Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan." That might explain why Sophie didn't engage with the couple and remained stoic when the pair showed up at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in June 2022. Nevertheless, Edward kept up his smiley demeanor.
"If you were placing bets, the money might have gone on her husband Edward being the one cutting Harry socially while Sophie tried to act as soother and peace-maker, but the opposite does seem to be true," James told the publication.
Prince Edward's tight lips spoke volumes at the Royal Variety Performance in 2023
When attending the Royal Variety Performance in January 2023, Prince Edward kept his mouth closed while "God Save the King" was playing. Breaking down the moment for Express, body language expert Judi James said that Edward's lack of public support pointed to a much bigger dynamic shift going on behind closed doors. Remember, this event came at a time when Charles was still withholding Edward's promised title of Duke of Edinburgh. Could that have been the reason?
"Prince Edward's choice to not sing the national anthem at the Royal Variety show looked like a very powerful and deliberate statement," James said, noting that while Edward did stand up during the national anthem, his choice not to sing could not be overlooked. However, she added that Edward may have been taking a moment to adjust to the national anthem's distinct shift from "God Save the Queen," which it was throughout Queen Elizabeth II's reign, to "God Save the King" with King Charles' ascension to the throne. "This blend of what looks like duty, respect, and affection might suggest that he was still dedicating the song and the moment to his late mother," James said.
The queen and Edward's Commonwealth Games joint appearance showed a warm dynamic
Queen Elizabeth and her youngest son, Prince Edward, shared warm and welcoming body language when together, and perhaps no example of this is more telling than their joint appearance ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Opening the Queen's Baton Relay at the event, Edward flashed a warm smile while standing next to his mother, who also appeared happy and at ease. Breaking down their historically warm body language for Good Housekeeping, expert Susan Constantine determined that Edward regularly brought out a side of the queen that no other royal child could.
"Her body language is screaming, 'That's my baby!'" Constantine said of the queen and Edward, noting that when they were together in public, Edward appeared calm and his mother's posture was telling. Notably, Elizabeth moved her head and shoulders in her son's direction while at the Commonwealth Games event, while Edward went on to mimic his mother's stance. During their joint appearance, the two even positioned their hands the exact same way, in a strong expression of their unspoken unity.
Prince Edward 'shows signs of being down-to-earth, modest, and self-effacing'
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as senior royals, it created a hole within the royal family; however, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, stepped up to fill it. The couple hadn't kept a very high profile leading up to Harry and Meghan's departure, but their Christmas appearance in 2020 alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Princess Anne, King Charles III, and Camilla, Queen Consort, clearly showed that they were ushering in a new season of their royal lives. "It looks as though all the current royal Firm like 'popular' Sophie and her 'safe pair of hands' reputation not only makes Edward proud and the Queen prouder," body language expert Judi James told Express.
"Edward and Sophie's relationship appears to be occurring back to front. ... Edward now shows signs of being down-to-earth, modest, and self-effacing," She continued. "The body language they use as a couple now suggests the romance between them has intensified over the years rather than declined. Sophie and Edward make a formidable double act, but it is almost as though no one noticed until the pandemic hit and until Harry and Meghan quit the U.K."
The prince quite literally let his body language do the talking at one royal event
In July 2023, the prince traveled to Northern Ireland with the Mae Murray Foundation, which partners with beach organizers to allow people of limited abilities to enjoy the outdoors. There, he met with families at Portstewart Strand Inclusive Beach and quite literally let his body language do the talking — he learned how to sign "inclusive beach" in sign language.
As footage of the event shows, he picked up on sign language fairly quickly, leading an employee to chime, "Good job, you're a natural." Edward laughed before saying, "I don't know about that. But anyway, I'll try it out on somebody and see what happens. I'll let you know."
When Edward's efforts made the rounds on social media, royals fans were quick to remark on the prince's dedication and dignified presence while rooting for an inclusive organization. "Lovely to see the Duke of Edinburgh in service to others. He has really come into his own in this role," a fan commented on YouTube, while another noted, "I think he's always been a quiet achiever (Sophie too), but he's really shining in his new role as the Duke of Edinburgh and he's a wonderful representative for the family. His parents would be so proud."