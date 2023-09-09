Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 9/11: Belle Worries Over Shawn, Maggie & Julie Face Off With Vivian

"Days of Our Lives" fans, buckle up, it's going to be another wild week in Salem. As some of the biggest storylines over the last few months finally come to a head, new problems arise for some of Salem's finest. Viewers can expect to see a harrowing life-or-death situation involving Sarah, age-old feuds between iconic legacy characters, and Gwen's secret turns Leo's world on its side.

Along with these storylines, fans can also expect to see the investigation into Dick Van Dyke's mystery character, Theresa's reunion with her loved ones, and how EJ finds himself in a sticky situation. Right now, the biggest stories on the soap are uncovering the mystery surrounding the new arrival at the hospital, Ava and Harris' alliance at Bayview, and Vivian's chaotic return to Salem.

For the fans who would like to know, here's what is going to happen on "Days of Our Lives" the week of September 11, 2023.