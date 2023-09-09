What We Know About Jelly Roll's Wife, Bunnie XO

Jason DeFord, aka Jelly Roll, is best known for his career as a country music artist and songwriter. The Nashville-born star has had a tough life, but that didn't stop him from pursuing his dreams. On the contrary, he drew inspiration from his past to create music that people could relate to. The one person who has supported him over the years is his wife, Bunnie DeFord. She helped Jelly Roll get custody of his daughter, Bailee Ann, and raise his son, Noah, who were both born from previous relationships.

Also known as Bunnie XO, the blonde bombshell is a former sex worker turned entrepreneur. The two met each other in 2015 and fell in love at first sight. "When I met her, I was like living out of a '96 van, and I was doing $100-a-night shows. I was dead broke, and she just kind of took to me," the country singer confessed in an interview with Bert Kreischer. Back then, Bunnie was a high-end escort caught in an abusive relationship.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO tied the knot in 2016, and their relationship is still strong. "This woman has truly changed my life in every way possible," the artist wrote on Instagram. Her wit and determination have inspired him throughout the years, giving him the strength to overcome adversity.