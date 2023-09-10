The Bold And The Beautiful's John McCook Has A Daughter Who Followed In His Footsteps

If Molly McCook looks familiar, that's because she is. While she did begin her career landing minor roles in television series such as "10 Things I Hate About You" and "Glee," she hit it big by landing the role of Mandy in "Last Man Standing" opposite Tim Allen. She was also on "Good Trouble." What's more, Molly had the opportunity to work alongside her famous father, John McCook, in a five-episode arc on "The Bold and the Beautiful" back in 2010 as a character named Margot.

But that wasn't the only time Molly got to spend time on a set with her dad. In 2021, the two starred in "Candy Coated Christmas," the first-ever scripted movie for Food Network, which streamed exclusively on Discovery+, according to Soaps in Depth. John was so proud to have worked with Molly on the movie that he even shared a teaser of the film on his Instagram account. "I got to be Molly's dad in this holiday treat. I'm so proud of her," he captioned the post. John also said working on the movie together was "a dream for both of us to work together. Put this in your calendars to get in the holiday spirit! We all need it."

Molly is certainly daddy's little Hollywood girl, which is probably why he just can't stop gushing about her.