Who Were All Of Eric Forrester's Wives On The Bold And The Beautiful?

The Forrester family patriarch Eric Forrester (John McCook) has remained a staple of "The Bold and the Beautiful" since 1987. Over the years, he's fathered seven children amidst a string of marriages and affairs. When we first met Eric, he was already married to Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery). Their union also included their business relationship as a significant loan from Stephanie's father enabled Eric to launch the illustrious Forrester Creations.

With Stephanie as the strategist and Eric as the creative force, they cemented their place in the fashion industry. However, professional triumphs couldn't fix the cracks in their relationship. Stephanie's knack for manipulation frequently ruined things, while Eric, though undoubtedly talented, often faltered in matters of the heart. As of August 2023, Eric's marriage tally stands at nine.

Yet, in a twist of fate — or perhaps a testament to his complex love life — these nine marriages span only five women, some of whom he wed multiple times — Eric split from his fifth wife in 2022. But each of his marriages and the subsequent offspring has left an indelible mark on "B&B," influencing storylines and adding layers to Eric's character. Surprisingly, Eric's story didn't quite start with Stephanie.