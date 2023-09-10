Looking Back On Christel Khalil's 21 Years On Y&R — Here Are Our Favorite Lily Moments

Christel Khalil is celebrating another milestone year as Lily Winters on "The Young and the Restless." The actor first stepped into the role in August 2002, and other than a brief recast, she's given life to Lily ever since. As the daughter of Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) and Drucila Winters (Victoria Rowell), Lily ushered in the next wave of the Winter's family on "Y&R," where she remains a focal point in 2023.

Lily has been instrumental in several storylines throughout her tenure on the series, with her character consistently the focus of prominent plots. Currently, she runs a major media company called Chancellor Winters alongside her adoptive brother, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Viewers have witnessed Lily's evolution from a young girl to a titan of business, and there are no signs of her relevancy on the canvas dissipating.

Many of "Y&R's" major storylines have featured Lily in some capacity. While Lily is a sweet, compassionate, and caring person, she isn't afraid to fight back amid the drama, nor is she scared of fighting for what is right. From mismatched marriages to heartbreaking tragedies to a paternity scandal that rocked the foundation of her life, Lily's been through the wringer. As Lily's current story cools off a bit, a trip down memory lane is a must, recalling some of the greatest Lily moments of all time.