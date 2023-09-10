All Of The Dramatic Details Surrounding Lady Louise's Birth

Life has been relatively modest and quiet for Lady Louise, who, along with her mother, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, barely survived her birth. Lady Louise's father, Prince Edward, is the youngest of the late queen's children, which makes Louise the granddaughter of the late queen and the niece of King Charles III. As a young adult, Lady Louise has stepped out as a busy, healthy young member of the royal family, studying English for her undergraduate degree at St. Andrews and making royal coronation and wedding appearances.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh can now celebrate the successful lives of their children, starting a family was not easy for them. Their desire to have a family would require a herculean will to succeed and a massive fight that resulted in an ectopic pregnancy, a tragic miscarriage, emergency surgeries, and lengthy hospitalizations.

In the end, the Duchess of Edinburgh persevered and successfully delivered the queen's new grandbaby. On top of this, Lady Louise was the very first royal grandchild to be born at an NHS hospital. Sophie survived an arduous birth experience to bring her daughter into the world, and over the years, she and her staff have opened up to share details about that terrifying day.