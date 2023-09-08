We're In Awe Of GH's Nicholas Alexander Chavez' Volcanic Birthday Celebration Atop Mt. Fuji

Between shooting the unfolding and fan-favorite romance of Spencer Cassadine and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) on "General Hospital," Nicholas Chavez shared details of his birthday trip to Mt. Fuji. Adding to his Instagram post, "This past year has been a huge blessing. Very grateful for the many wonderful people, artists, and travelers that have been brought into my life. Grateful too for my friends and family who I cherish! Excited for the year to come."

He also included a video he took when he was presumably over 12,000 feet at the top, in which he explained, "Okay, we did it. There's not much to see because it's so cloudy, but this is the top of Mount Fuji. And this is the little hut that we are hanging out inside of and these are all the people that climbed Mount Fuji today!" There are many huts atop the mountain that climbers can make reservations for, as they are resting stops, and once inside, Chavez pointed out some of the people who also climbed along with him. The fan adoration rolled on as one responded, "It is so great to see you celebrating the incredible person you are. Self-care is everything and you truly deserve all of life's blessings."

Another follower summed up the responses nicely by writing, "Happy Birthday! What an amazing way to celebrate ... the trip of a lifetime!!!"