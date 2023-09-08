We're In Awe Of GH's Nicholas Alexander Chavez' Volcanic Birthday Celebration Atop Mt. Fuji
Since starting his first acting gig on "General Hospital" in 2021, fan-favorite Nicholas Chavez has certainly been on a wild ride portraying Spencer Cassadine. From dealing with the fact that his baby brother was conceived when his father, Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss), slept with his ex-girlfriend, Esme Prince (Avery Pohl), to helping save the world on an adventure in Greenland, Chavez has been able to expertly portray Spencer's growth as a character. Starting off as a spoiled rich kid and becoming a surrogate dad to baby Ace, Spencer has come a long way, and so has Chavez. The actor recently celebrated his 24th birthday, but not in the traditional manner of having a party and cake: He took to Instagram on September 6, 2023, to announce that he'd been climbing Mt. Fuji in Japan on his birthday. The mountain is the highest in Japan and is actually a volcano that's been dormant since 1707.
Chavez posted several amazing pictures taken of him atop the mountain, captioning them, "Holy smokes I turned 24 on top of this ... very large volcano. Kinda insane really!" His co-stars, including Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Tait), wished him a happy birthday, with Cassandra James (Terry Randolph) adding, "What an adventure!" One person who was thankful to be friends with Chavez responded, "Sir, no one can ever deny you are a damn legend." Everyone was amazed and impressed by his birthday adventure.
Nicholas Chavez gave a quick tour of the mountaintop hut he was at
Between shooting the unfolding and fan-favorite romance of Spencer Cassadine and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) on "General Hospital," Nicholas Chavez shared details of his birthday trip to Mt. Fuji. Adding to his Instagram post, "This past year has been a huge blessing. Very grateful for the many wonderful people, artists, and travelers that have been brought into my life. Grateful too for my friends and family who I cherish! Excited for the year to come."
He also included a video he took when he was presumably over 12,000 feet at the top, in which he explained, "Okay, we did it. There's not much to see because it's so cloudy, but this is the top of Mount Fuji. And this is the little hut that we are hanging out inside of and these are all the people that climbed Mount Fuji today!" There are many huts atop the mountain that climbers can make reservations for, as they are resting stops, and once inside, Chavez pointed out some of the people who also climbed along with him. The fan adoration rolled on as one responded, "It is so great to see you celebrating the incredible person you are. Self-care is everything and you truly deserve all of life's blessings."
Another follower summed up the responses nicely by writing, "Happy Birthday! What an amazing way to celebrate ... the trip of a lifetime!!!"