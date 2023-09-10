How DAYS' Bill Hayes Once Went From Tonight Show Audience Member To Special Guest

Very few daytime actors are as legendary as Bill Hayes, who has played Doug Williams on "Days of Our Lives" for more than 50 years. Famous for his long-running part on the soap, Hayes is also well-known for his singing career and multiple appearances in various Broadway shows. With his very successful career, Hayes has been interviewed on many talk shows, but one particular time, Hayes wasn't supposed to be the featured guest.

In 2017, it seemed like any other filming of the "Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon. As the show went to a commercial break, Fallon went and mingled with the audience members, chatting with them about how they got to come to the show. Hayes' grandson got Fallon's attention and shared that his grandfather had been on the "Tonight Show" three times before, prior to Fallon's hosting. Hayes was brought up to talk to Fallon and share about his impressive career in Hollywood.