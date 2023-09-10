HGTV's Napier Family Went The Extra Mile For Erin's 38th Birthday

Erin and Ben Napier's chemistry is just as adorable in real life as it was on the set of HGTV's "Home Town." The pair met in college when Erin had to interview Ben for their yearbook and hit it off immediately. Four years later, the Napiers held a lavish wedding ceremony attended by their closest family and friends. After the results of the lovebirds' home renovations were featured in Southern Weddings magazine, it wasn't long before an HGTV swooped in to recruit them for a show. The Mississippi natives restored historical homes to their former glory for hosts of Laurel residents while starting their own family, welcoming two daughters — Helen in 2018 and Mae in 2021.

Throughout the years, the Napiers have proved their sweet dynamic isn't just for TV. When Erin turned 38 in August 2023, Ben decided he would treat his wife of almost a decade and a half to breakfast in bed. But that's pretty hard to do when the birthday girl is a mother of young children since sleeping in late isn't likely.

To make things even more complicated. Ben wasn't planning on running to the corner store to grab a box of Krispy Kreme donuts. He wanted pastries — not just pastries, but those made at Loblolly Bakery, a 35-minute drive from the Napier home. He concocted a genius plan to make it happen, and the results were well worth his effort.