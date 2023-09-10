Insider Claims Harry And Meghan Dealt The Queen Heartbreaking Snub On Lilibet's First Birthday

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has always claimed a close relationship with his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth. The monarch was an important part of the prince's life, but perhaps never more so than after the loss of his mother, Princess Diana. From there, the two developed a loving and often humor-filled rapport. Harry famously told NBC's "Today" the monarch confided in him about things she didn't discuss with the rest of the royal family. He even managed to persuade his grandmother to join him in a 2016 TV ad promoting the Invictus Games, the athletic competition Harry founded for wounded veterans. (Then-president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama made a cameo, too.) Harry admitted in a BBC interview he was worried about putting pressure on his granny to perform: "[But] if you've got the ability to ask the queen to up one on the Americans, then why not?"

The bond between grandmother and grandson remained strong, despite Harry's departure from palace life and his revelations (many would say "whining") about his family. Yet a close connection to Diana claims the prince actually ghosted the queen on a special occasion. Paul Burrell, the princess's former footman, recently told The Mirror that in June 2022, when the whole Sussex family traveled to London for the queen's Platinum Jubilee, Her Majesty was prepared to celebrate the first birthday of her namesake granddaughter, Lilibet. "[O]n her birthday, the Queen had a birthday cake made with one candle in it," Burrell said. "And they never turned up. That candle was never lit."