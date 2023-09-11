What The Cast Of The Princess Diaries Looks Like Today

The early 2000s were a great period for Dame Julie Andrews, who received her Order of the British Empire honors on May 16, 2000, before starring in her iconic role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in "The Princess Diaries." Andrews, then 65, brought immense life to the character, becoming a beloved staple of the franchise. Since then, she appeared in its sequel, as well as "Eloise at the Plaza" and "Eloise at Christmastime," both in 2003, and "Tooth Fairy" in 2010. Her most recent onscreen project was "Julie's Greenroom," a children's television program that she hosted as herself and helped co-create.

Aside from that, Andrews has kept busy with voice acting, lending her talents to animated franchises like "Shrek" and "Despicable Me," live-action movies such as "Enchanted" and "Aquaman," and, notably, her recurrent role as the voice of Lady Whistledown for Netflix's adaptation of "Bridgerton" and its spinoff. She has also been a prolific writer, penning two autobiographies and co-authoring multiple children's books with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton. In 2023, Andrews and Hamilton saw the launch of "The Enchanted Symphony" with a moderated Q&A event, but their next project, "Waiting in the Wings," is aptly named, with its release date already slated for April 30, 2024.

In an interview with Access Hollywood in December 2022, Andrews addressed the possibility of her return to the third instalment of "The Princess Diaries", saying: "I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible. It was talked about very shortly after two came out, but it's now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older." This is, of course, disappointing, especially after she had previously expressed an interest in the project. That being said, at 87 years old, we can probably agree that Julie Andrews has earned herself a break, and just be glad we have the first two movies to look back on.