The Stunning Transformation Of Rebecca Romijn

Although Rebecca Romijn achieved success as a model, as the '90s wore on, her interest in her fashion career waned. She found herself looking for a change, although she was afraid to voice her true desires. "I've never been one to make plans, because I never wanted to disappoint myself ... I heard models all around me planning on becoming the next big actress, the next big movie star, and I never once said out loud that I would want to do that," she admitted to IGN.

It wasn't until she landed a guest role in a Season 4 episode of "Friends" that Romijn was certain she wanted to get back to her acting roots. Romijn played Cheryl, who dates Ross (David Schwimmer) until he breaks up with her because of her messy habits. Romijn recalled being nervous in her first paid acting gig but said that she had a blast on set. "It was a great experience and almost like working with live theater as you are relying on a live reaction, which is like an energy rush and scary," she told Media Village. "I remember walking out of the soundstage at Warner Bros. that night going, 'It's official. This is exactly what I want to be doing.'"

Other roles quickly followed that 1997 gig. The following year, Romijn made her film debut in "Dirty Work" and appeared as herself in 1999's "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me."