Maria Shriver Felt Unnoticed In Her Arnold Schwarzenegger Marriage And Took It As A Lesson

Being married to an icon is never easy, but it was even harder for Maria Shriver because her ex-husband, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was not only a famous actor but also a legendary bodybuilder who just so happened to be the governor of California. So, it's only natural that she eventually began to feel more like an accessory than a person. Although Shriver came from the prominent Kennedy family, she began to believe her presence didn't matter. But before the couple was thrust into the public eye, they were two people trying to make it in the world.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver's paths first crossed in 1977 when a mutual friend introduced them at the Robert F. Kennedy Tennis Tournament. Back then, Schwarzenegger was trying to get his big Hollywood break while Shriver was gearing up for a career in journalism. In his documentary, "Arnold," Schwarzenegger recalled some of his first words to Shriver's mother, Eunice Kennedy, after she walked up to him at the event: "Well, your daughter has a really nice ass."

He continued, "Eunice said, 'Thank you,' and then she walked away, kind of like, 'What the hell.'" However, Shriver seemed to like Schwarzenegger because she invited him to a family gathering the same night. They bonded quickly and started dating. Nine years later, they tied the knot and had four children. But after 25 years of marriage, their divorce was finalized in 2021. And Shriver was never the same after the divorce because she took away some valuable lessons.