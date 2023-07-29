Why Maria Shriver And Arnold Schwarzenegger Divorced After 25 Year Of Marriage

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger were a power couple for 25 years, but some things are not meant to last forever. The two filed for divorce in 2011 and finalized the process 10 years later when they finally agreed to split their $400 million fortune evenly. Their decision to go separate ways came after Schwarzenegger admitted to having a child with the family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

The bodybuilding legend met his wife at the Kennedy family tennis tournament in 1977. Back then, Shriver was an aspiring journalist. Schwarzenegger agreed to play tennis with her mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, as part of his efforts to gain media exposure. "Eunice came up to me and said, 'Oh, hi, it's so good to have you here. By the way, this is my daughter, Maria Shriver," confessed "The Terminator" star in the Netflix doc "Arnold" (via Insider). The two started dating and got married in 1986, welcoming four children together over the years.

Sadly, their relationship ended following a series of events, including Schwarzenegger's extramarital affair. The seven-time Mr. Olympia winner admitted his fault and acknowledged that everyone suffered because of his actions. "I think that I have caused enough pain for my family because of my f*** up. Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer. The kids had to suffer. Joseph. His mother. Everyone," he said in the "Arnold" docuseries (via People). However, the reason behind their split was a bit more complicated than meets the eye.