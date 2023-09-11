The Real Meaning Behind Olivia Rodrigo's Lacy

When singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo dropped her highly-anticipated sophomore album, "Guts," fans were quick to speculate the meaning behind the heart-wrenching bops. The singles "Vampire" and "Bad Idea Right?" set the tone for the album as a collection of grave mistakes, heartaches, and subsequent regrets.

And while much of "Guts" seems to follow that theme, there are a few exceptions like "Lacy," a mellow track that contrasts against the darker themes of the album with its sweet lyrics, which were written by Rodrigo and Dan Nigro. On the surface, the song describes Rodrigo's infatuation with a girl named Lacy. But Rodrigo's expert lyricism leaves a lot up to interpretation, so fans have several theories about the meaning behind "Lacy."

However, Rodrigo is staying tight-lipped about the inspiration for her music. Speaking to The Guardian, Rodrigo explained why she keeps her cards close to her chest in the matter. "I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about," she admitted. "I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing." "Lacy" is a prime example of Rodrigo's music not having a singular well-defined meaning but several plausible explanations.