The Bold And The Beautiful Scenes That Made Diamond White Feel Uncomfortable
"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Diamond White joined the show as Paris Buckingham, the sister of Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and shady doctor Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). She is everything that Zoe is not so much so that there was some speculation of jealousy between them. But White says that landing the role on the hit CBS soap was a dream come true for her. She felt all those butterflies in her stomach before she even filmed her first scene. When asked about her first day on the soap, White told Soap Opera Digest back in 2021, "The anxiety. I was scared. I was scared to meet new people. I was scared I was going to mess up on the Covid rules."
But that wasn't the only time White has felt uncertain or even uncomfortable on the set of "The Bold and the Beautiful." That's because filming intimate scenes with her much older co-stars is something that she just can't get used to no matter how many times she did it.
Diamond White has to mentally prepare for her love scenes
In an interview with People, Diamond White admitted that having love scenes with co-stars who are significantly older than her can get really awkward and uncomfortable. Even though she loves working with the cast and crew of "The Bold and the Beautiful," it's when things start getting intimate in front of the cameras that she finds the most difficult. White said, "The only time it gets difficult is when I have to do love scenes. The only time I get a little bit like, 'Ah, I'm scared,' is when I have to be half-naked with a guy who's twice my age. That's the scary part. Other than that, it's really fun being a part of the cast and it's an awesome show."
Some of White's on-screen love partners have included Delon de Metz (Zende Forrester), who is 10 years older than she is and Lawrence St. Victor (Carter Walton), who is about 18 years older. She's also had some up close, nude scenes with Tanner Novlan (Dr. John Finnegan) who is 13 years her senior. Sometimes White feels so uncomfortable about the scenes that she has to mentally prepare for them. "Especially for the love scenes. I block it out. It's like a trauma response. Get it done. One take, over," the actor said.
And just to think, Paris has often gotten the short end of the stick in her relationship with these men, too.
Zoe Buckingham was supposed to wed Carter Walton
It doesn't get any more humiliating than getting dumped at the alter on a soap opera show, yet that's exactly what happened to Paris Buckingham. Just as she was supposed to exchange her vows with Carter Walton, his real true love Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) showed up at their wedding. In a shocking move, Carter dumped her to be with Quinn, who was never to be seen again. Similarly, Paris' sister Zoe Buckingham was just as humiliated at her wedding to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) when he proclaimed his true love to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) just before they were supposed to tie the knot. The Buckingham sisters just can't seem to find the respect they deserve in this town of Los Angeles.
There was some speculation among "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans that Paris Buckingham would have a fling with Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan's (Katherine Kelly Lang) son RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) but that is yet to happen. If Paris does get a love interest that is close to her age, there's no doubt that Diamond White is going to celebrate that just as much as "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are going to cheer her on.