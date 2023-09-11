The Bold And The Beautiful Scenes That Made Diamond White Feel Uncomfortable

In an interview with People, Diamond White admitted that having love scenes with co-stars who are significantly older than her can get really awkward and uncomfortable. Even though she loves working with the cast and crew of "The Bold and the Beautiful," it's when things start getting intimate in front of the cameras that she finds the most difficult. White said, "The only time it gets difficult is when I have to do love scenes. The only time I get a little bit like, 'Ah, I'm scared,' is when I have to be half-naked with a guy who's twice my age. That's the scary part. Other than that, it's really fun being a part of the cast and it's an awesome show."

Some of White's on-screen love partners have included Delon de Metz (Zende Forrester), who is 10 years older than she is and Lawrence St. Victor (Carter Walton), who is about 18 years older. She's also had some up close, nude scenes with Tanner Novlan (Dr. John Finnegan) who is 13 years her senior. Sometimes White feels so uncomfortable about the scenes that she has to mentally prepare for them. "Especially for the love scenes. I block it out. It's like a trauma response. Get it done. One take, over," the actor said.

And just to think, Paris has often gotten the short end of the stick in her relationship with these men, too.