How To Watch The 2023 VMAs Without Cable

It's that time of year again: the VMAs are here! MTV's VMAs will air on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and we'll all be tuning in to see the performances, the fashion, and of course, all of our favorite stars gathered together in one place. We'll be on the lookout for the best-dressed stars at this year's VMAs, as well as performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Tomorrow X Together, and many more. Nicki Minaj is returning to host for her second time, and today's best artists will be duking it out for the coveted awards.

There's something uniquely exciting about watching an award show live, seeing the artists hit the red carpet, and following along on Twitter as the drama unfolds on screen and the public throws in their two cents. Still, these days, fewer and fewer of us actually have cable, which makes the fun of settling in with a bowl of popcorn to watch an award show live more and more elusive. Luckily, there's always a way to stream our favorite award shows, and the VMAs are no exception. If you're planning on tuning in to the 2023 VMAs sans cable, you've got a few options to choose from.