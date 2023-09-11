Will Maurice Benard's Son Joshua Become A Spoiler In General Hospital's Joss And Dex Romance?

Dex Heller had initially been working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to put his dad, Sonny, behind bars for his mob activities. That all ended when Michael's mother, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) — knowing Port Charles would sink into chaos without Sonny — smashed the USB drive containing evidence against him, and ordered Dex to protect him. Dex intended to further destroy the drive, but he ended up tossing it in a public trash can. Now that Sonny's been busted by the feds, Dex is beating himself up, believing someone got that evidence and used it. He admitted to Joss on the September 8 episode that he admires Sonny who is like a mentor to him.

Joss has never wanted him to work for Sonny, and she was even more horrified when Dex agreed with Carly and Michael that he should now protect Sonny rather than put him in jail. On top of that, Dex's job has made him unable to spend much time with her, making her even more frustrated. Needless to say, their relationship is strained, and knowing that Adam will be on the scene again soon may make Joss have second thoughts about staying with Dex. Adam had already redeemed himself in her eyes by apologizing for his awful remarks, so the new college year may bring new beginnings.

We're looking forward to seeing more of Adam and discovering how Josslyn Jacks' young love life will play out!